Poll: Do you think an executive order to prevent law enforcement from inquiring about a person’s immigration status helps or hinders public safety? 

Alongside CASA’s Executive Director Gustavo Torres, York Chief of Policy Timothy Damon, and CASA members, York Mayor Kim C. Bracey is signing a “Welcome City” executive order today.

The executive order, which is anticipated to be signed today, was drafted to prevent local police officers from inquiring about a person’s immigration status. Bracey’s office explained that she thinks the effort will provide immigrants some protection from discrimination.

CASA, the largest immigrant rights organization in Maryland and Virginia, has been on the ground in South-Central PA for almost two years, according to the organization’s website. During that time, their work has focused on engaging local residents in campaigns for family, unity, and integration. CASA holds office hours for local community members at York City Hall, and provides services, such as, help navigating computer systems and referrals, finding legal consults, and assisting with applying for citizenship.

Bracey’s office said Chief Damon is going to provide insight on why he thinks this is an important relationship-building step. He is expected to speak on building cooperation between York’s immigrant community, and local law enforcement officials.

