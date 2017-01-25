× Acting Secretary Jennifer Smith issues statement on commitment to continuing Wolf Administration’s efforts to battle the opioid epidemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Today, Acting Secretary of the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Jennifer Smith issued a statement on continuing the Wolf Administration’s efforts to battle the opioid epidemic:

“I look forward to working with Governor Wolf and other state agencies as we continue to battle the heroin and opioid epidemic that took over 3,500 Pennsylvanians lives in 2015. Governor Wolf has led the nation in innovative and strategic ways to address this public health crisis and is dedicated to prevention efforts and getting people into treatment and back on the road to recovery.

“By working together under Governor Wolf’s leadership, this administration has saved lives by expanding access to naloxone, combatted the stigma of the disease of addiction, and has raised awareness of the severity of this crisis. However, our work is not done. Families and communities around Pennsylvania are counting on this administration to continue this fight.

“As we move forward, I will do everything I can to ensure that the efforts of this department are an integral part of the state’s collaborative plan to address this public health crisis.”

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs