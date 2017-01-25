Much milder Wednesday with more sunshine and lighter winds

TURNING COLDER: Wednesday is the lone mild day with some sunshine before colder, but typical, winter air returns to the region for the end of the week. Expect more sunshine during the morning as the clouds continue to break apart. Temperatures are still on the mild side to start, and the winds are still a touch breezy. Readings are mild, in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. There’s a mixture of clouds and sunshine through the afternoon, and the winds turn light. Afternoon high temperatures are in the middle 40s to lower 50s. Our next system crosses through tonight, bringing the chance for a shower or two near daybreak. Colder air begins settling into the region Thursday. It turns quite breezy with plenty of clouds and a few sprinkles to the northwest. Highs reach the middle to upper 40s. Wind chills values feel like the 30s. Temperatures fall a bit more Friday. The breezes continue, with plenty of clouds and a few afternoon sprinkles or flurries. Highs are in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees, with lower wind chill values feeling like the 20s at times.

FEELING LIKE A WINTER WEEKEND: Temperatures continue to fall through the weekend, bringing what feels like a return to winter! Expect mostly cloudy skies for both Saturday and Sunday. It’s breezy too, with some lake effect flurries possible to the northwest of Harrisburg. Afternoon high temperatures are in the middle 30s on Saturday. Sunday readings reach the lower to middle 30s.

NEXT WEEK: A bit more by way of sunshine breaks through for Monday, but it’s still breezy with plenty of clouds. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 30s. Tuesday continues the milder trend, with readings near 40 degrees for many. A mixture of sunshine and clouds is expected for the region.

Have a great Wednesday!