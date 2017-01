× Fire in Lebanon City displaces 15

LEBANON CITY, Pa.–Fifteen people were displaced when a two-alarm fire ripped through a set of row-homes in Lebanon City on Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the 300 block of North 11th Street just before 11:20 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the multi-family dwellings.

Fire officials say two of the affected homes are uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.