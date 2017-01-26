× Police seeking attempted murder suspect from Montgomery County; suspected to be in Harrisburg area

HARRISBURG, Pa.– Police are seeking information on an attempted murder suspect that is believed to be in the Harrisburg Region area.

J’Mel Anthony Duran-Taylor, 16, has been identified as the shooter in a January 19 incident in Montgomery County. One victim was shot in a parking lot during the incident, and knew Duran-Taylor, making it a deliberate act of violence. The victim is still receiving treatment for their injuries.

Hatfield Township Police charged Duran-Taylor with attempted murder, aggravated assault, attempted robbery, and possessing instruments of a crime. He is facing these charges as an adult as required by Pennsylvania state law.

However, police have been unable to locate Duran-Taylor.

Hatfield Township Police issued an arrest warrant, and are seeking the public’s help with locating him.

Duran-Taylor is described as a white male that stands about 6 feet tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hatfield Township Detective Division- Detective Sergeant John A. Ciarlello / Detective Richard Hoffner 215-855-0903. Information can also be sent to policetips@hatfield-township.org.