IKEA recalls beach chairs due to fall and fingertip amputation hazards

IKEA has recalled MYSINGSÖ beach chairs. The chairs fold with a wood base and an attached polyester fabric seat. The following article numbers are included in this recall. The article numbers are on labels on the wooden frame and sewn into the fabric.

Seat Fabric Color & Pattern Article Number Light Red/Blue Striped 902.280.08 Red/Blue Striped 302.580.79 Solid White 502.851.66 Solid Red 802.873.95 Solid Green 002.931.40 Grey/White Chevron 303.120.24 Light Blue/White Chevron 503.120.23 Light Red/White Chevron 003.120.25

So far IKEA has received 13 reports of incidents, including 10 reports of injuries, six of which resulted in fingertip amputations.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to any IKEA store for a free replacement or full refund. Customers can reach IKEA at their toll-free number, 888-966-4532 anytime or online at www.ikea-usa.com and click on Press Room at the bottom of the page, then on Product Recalls at the top of the page for more information.