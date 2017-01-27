× Men stabbed during fight in Lancaster

LANCASTER, PA. — Two men were stabbed during a fight at a gas station in Lancaster early this morning. Police were called to the Gas Mart located at 653 Columbia Ave.around 1:19 a.m. for a report of a fight in progress. When the officers arrived, all of the combatants had left the area.

Mere minutes later, though, a call came in for a man suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen. The 25 year old man had been at the Gas Mart, then ran to his home on the the 1st blk. of Coral St. after being stabbed. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say he refused to answer questions. His injury was not life-threatening.

Officers at the Gas Mart found blood on the ground outside the store. An attempt to review the store surveillance recordings did not reveal any new information.

Then, at about 2:46 a.m., another man walked in to Lancaster General Hospital with a stab wound to his back. The man, 35, told officers that he had been in the area of the Gas Mart earlier that morning. He said that a fight had broken out and that he had somehow wound up to close too the action. He told police he left the area of the fight and went to a friend’s house that lived in the area. Only then did he realize he had been stabbed. At that point, police say he no longer wanted to provide details on the incident and refused further cooperation.

While not confirmed, both incidents are believed to be related.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Nickel at 717-735-3358. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through this Crime Watch page.