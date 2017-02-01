Casual Living Worldwide recalls swivel patio chairs, receives reports of bruising and scraping from chairs breaking

About 2 million swivel patio chairs sold in America, in addition to 30,000 sold in Canada, and 14,000 sold in Mexico, are being recalled, according to the United States Consumer Protection Commission.

The commission explained that the firm has received 25 reports of the chairs breaking, resulting in bruising and scrapes from falls. Consumers are encouraged to immediately stop using them and contact Casual Living Worldwide for a free repair kit.

The recall involves: Hampton Bay Anselmo, Calabria, and Dana Point chairs as well as Martha Stewart Living branded Cardona, Grand Bank and Wellington swivel patio chairs. The chairs are made of aluminum and steel with a round swivel base and arm rests. The chairs were sold as a pair and as part of a seven-piece patio set with accompanying tables.

The item was sold exclusively at Home Depot stores nationwide and online at HomeDepot.com from January 2007 to February 2016 for about $190 for two-piece patio set and $500 for a seven-piece patio set.

Consumer Contact:

Casual Living Worldwide toll-free at 855-899-2127 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Monday through Friday or online at http://www.casuallivingoutdoors.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

Source: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission