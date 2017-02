× Crash involving two tractor trailers at exit 44 on I-81

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – State Police and EMS crews on scene of a crash involving two tractor trailers. The accident in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 at exit 44 in South Middleton Township, Cumberland County.

County 911 says one person has been taken the hospital via ambulance. The crash happen just before 8 p.m. Traffic is moving in a single lane.

The investigation continues.