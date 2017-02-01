× Stephayne McClure-Potts pleads guilty to social security fraud and harboring an illegal alien

HARRISBURG, Pa – Stephayne McClure-Potts, age 51, of Harrisburg, pleaded guilty today before United States District Judge Sylvia H. Rambo to social security fraud and harboring an illegal alien.

According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, McClure-Potts provided false information to the Commissioner of Social Security on ten separate occasions with the intent to obtain a social security card with a fictitious identity for another person. McClure-Potts also harbored an illegal alien – Artur Samarin, also known as Asher Potts – from March 2013 through August 2015.

Michael McClure-Potts, age 60, was also charged in October 2016, with harboring a Ukranian who impersonated a Harrisburg High School student, March 2013 through August 2015. Michael’s trial is scheduled to begin on February 21, 2017.

This case was investigated by the Department of State Diplomatic Security Service, the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General and the City of Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Assistant United States Attorney Daryl F. Bloom is prosecuting the case. A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

The maximum penalties under federal law for these offenses is 10 years’ imprisonment, a term of supervised release of three years, and a $500,000 fine. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the Judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the offense; the history and characteristics of the defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and provide for the defendant’s educational, vocational and medical needs. For these reasons, the statutory maximum penalty for the offense is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for a specific defendant.

Source: United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Middle District of Pennsylvania