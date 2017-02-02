Happy Holidays! Mickey Mouse Nightlights recalled, pose fire hazard

Happy Holidays! Mickey Mouse Nightlights are being recalled after a report of an electrical fire, according to the United States Consumer Protection Commission.

It’s recommended consumers should immediately stop using the Mickey Mouse face and red and white Santa hat filled with liquid and glitter. Liquid from the nightlight can leak onto the electrical outlet, posing a fire hazard.

About 3,000 units were sold. The date code FAC # 019808-16150 is printed on the bottom rear of the nightlight. The UPC code, 400009489637, is printed on a sticker on the bottom of the product packaging.

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts have received two reports of incidents, including one electrical fire. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should contact Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US, Inc. for instructions on returning them for a full refund. The item was sold exclusively at Walt Disney World ® Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Disneyland® Resort in Anaheim, Calif., Shop Disney Parks mobile app, and online at DisneyStore.com from July 2016 through November 2016 for about $15.

Consumer Contact:

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US, Inc. toll-free at 844-722-1444 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at http://www.disneyparks.com and click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Source: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission