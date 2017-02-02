× Woman accused in three separate incidents of retail theft faces felony charge

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Luck ran out for a Harrisburg woman caught for the third time shop lifting at the Target, at 5125 Jonestown Road. She now faces a felony charge.

On Wednesday February 1st at 3:28 pm, Lower Paxton Township Police responded to Target for a woman in custody for retail theft. Target’s loss prevention officer told police that he recognized the suspect, identified as 35 year old Lindsey Sherman-Bennie, from previous retail thefts at the store.

After an investigation, it was discovered that last month, January 4, Sherman-Bennie stole $129.00 worth of merchandise from the store. Then on January 23, she allegedly stole $1198.00 worth of merchandise and in the Wednesday incident she stole $119.00 worth of merchandise.

Sherman-Bennie was arrested for Felony Retail Theft and transported to Dauphin County Booking Center. She was arraigned and was given $5,000.00 dollars unsecured bail with pre-trial services