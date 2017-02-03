× Chilly sunshine for Saturday, then warming by Sunday

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

High-pressure overhead provides quite a bit of sunshine to start the weekend. It is a brisk morning in the teens with temperatures recovering to the lower and middle 30s by afternoon. Sunday is looking much milder despite cloud cover. Highs expected to return to the 40s! A weak cold front swings through late in the afternoon bringing a minimal threat for spotty sprinkles or flurries.

WETTER AND MILDER NEXT WEEK

Temperatures continue to swing upward for the early part of the week. Highs Monday are in the lower and middle 40s under partly cloudy skies. Showers quickly overspread the area Tuesday as a warm front lifts north. If the moisture arrives early enough, a mix is possible before changing over to plain rain. Temperatures are expected to climb slowly through the 40s. Showers continue overnight into early Wednesday as a cold front pushes across the area. We are drying out the rest of the day. Temperatures are plenty mild in the upper 40s to lower and middle 50s! Colder air slips back in across the area Wednesday night dropping temperatures back to the 30s for Thursday and Friday. Both days are dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Make it a great day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist