Chocolate orchids? It’s February flowers time in Hershey

Posted 9:48 AM, February 3, 2017, by

HERSHEY (PA)--The new Conservatory at Hershey Gardens hosts the 33rd annual "For the Love of Orchids," flower show and sale this weekend in Dauphin County.

More than 1,000 orchids of several species, including a chocolate-scented variety of course, will be on display and up for sale Friday through Sunday.