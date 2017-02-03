× Dillsburg woman accused of trying to buy $1.2M home with forged checks

DILLSBURG, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A Dillsburg woman was arrested Thursday after police say she tried to buy a $1.2 million dollar house with forged checks.

Katherine Kempson, 49, is charged with four counts of forgery and bad checks. She was arraigned Thursday and released on $25,000 bail.

Kempson attempted to buy a home for $1.2 million dollars with a forged cashiers check from Members First Federal Credit union, according to the Carroll Township Police Department. Investigators say Kempson used the internet to copy the Members First Federal Credit Union logo and placed it on her check.

Kempson also wrote a bad check to Caldwell Banker Real Estate for $60,000 and forged the signature of a Members First Credit Union employee on bank documents, according to police reports.