× AMBER ALERT: State Police searching for abducted 2-year old girl

BLOOMSBURG, Columbia County, Pa.– Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a two-year old girl, who was inside a car when it was stolen.

The incident happened at around 7:00 p.m. in Berwick, Columbia County, near Bloomsburg.

Police say the toddler was inside a 2005 yellow Ford Mustang convertible, bearing PA registration HWN-1367. The car was stolen from 2200 West Front Street in Berwick by an unknown actor. It was last seen heading toward Laporte, Pa.

Weber is described at 3-ft. tall and weighs 30-lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white coat, blue polka dot shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information, or who sees Weber or the stolen vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately.