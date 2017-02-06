SB 3: Gov. Wolf says he’ll veto bill that contains “severe abortion restrictions”

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Gov. Tom Wolf released the below statement regarding the passage of Senate Bill 3, which contains severe abortion restrictions, he said.

“The Senate seems bent on pushing through the most radical and unconstitutional bill to prohibit a woman from exercising her own right to make decisions regarding her own health. It’s unconstitutional. Senate Bill 3 is moving forward without even a hearing, and I will veto if it gets to my desk,” Wolf said.

“Over the last two weeks, millions of women have marched all across the country to make it clear to politicians that they want to retain control and the freedom to make their own health care decisions. This flies in the face of that. It does one thing and that is — it eliminates a woman’s right to make choices as to her own health care,” Wolf explained. “It’s wrong, it’s unconstitutional, it flies in the face of everything I stand for, and I will veto it.”

Lt. Gov. Mike Stack also issued a statement today on Senate Bill 3:

“This legislation is a misguided attempt to reduce access to safe, legal abortion in Pennsylvania,” he said. “It is nothing more than an assault on women’s right to choose and on a doctor’s right to make decisions on the basis of sound medical science. By placing roadblocks in the way of legal abortions while doing nothing to protect women’s health, it could also run afoul of the U.S. Constitution as articulated by the U.S. Supreme Court in a recent Texas case.”

“Gov. Tom Wolf has promised to veto the legislation if it reaches his desk, but it should never get that far,” Stack said.

The bill, which can now be considered by the full Senate, would outlaw abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy (instead of the current 24-weeks) except in cases of medical necessity, and it would outlaw a common medical method of second-trimester abortions.

Source: Governor’s Press Office and Pennsylvania Office of the Lieutenant Governor