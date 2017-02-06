× How bout them Cowboys?! Team wins big at NFL honors

Houston, TX — The Cowboys did a lot of winning on the field this year, and at the NFL Honors awards show, they kept it right on coming.

First it was Dak Prescott, edging out Zeke for offensive rookie of the year, although he was quick to share the credit.

“Do we have a knife so I can cut this in half?”

And the 4th round pick also threw a little shade at the rest of the league, “Thanks to the other 31 teams for passing up on me as much as they did.”

Well, Ezekiel Elliott didn’t go home empty handed. He was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Year.

And the big boys up front that blocked for Zeke also got their credit, snagging the Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Year award.

Of course, no team can win without a coach, and Jason Garrett turned a 4-12 team into a 13-3 contender, picking up the Coach of the Year Award.

“It’s a great night,” Coach Garrett said. “I can’t thank you enough, and I accept this on behalf of the entire Dallas Cowboy football team.”

Then came time for the announcement of the 2017 Hall of Fame class, and the boss himself, Jerry Jones, earned his spot in Canton.

The only controversy was former receiver Terrell Owens getting snubbed, again, which he took to Twitter to voice his frustration.

But all in all, it was a great night for the Boys.

Of course, none of these were the trophy the team really wants, but with so many award winners, maybe next year they’ll be playing instead of attending awards shows.