Monday starts the week mild with sunshine

MILD START TO THE WEEK: The week starts on the mild side for this time of year, and after a dry start, there’s shower chances. Monday morning is a mild start to the day, with a light breeze and a wide range in temperatures in the 30s. A very mild afternoon is expected under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures reach the middle 40s to lower 50s! Our next system approaches, thickening clouds quickly through the evening. Showers arrive after midnight. Overnight lows are mild, in the middle 30s to lower 40s. Batches of showers move through for much of Tuesday. It is breezy, and it remains mild. Temperatures are mild once again, with readings making it into the middle to upper 50s. A few showers could linger Wednesday morning. Some sunshine pokes through, and it’s a touch breezy. Temperatures are mild once again to start, with readings in the 50s earlier during the day. Readings are expected to fall during the afternoon as some colder air slides into the region.

COLD BLAST ENDS WEEK: Wednesday night, cold air continues settling into the region, and it’s timing is crucial in the overnight forecast through Thursday morning. Normally the colder air takes some time settle back into the region, so we’ll be watching this closely. Depending on timing, we could see some light snow or snow showers, but the setup does not look too favorable at this point in time. It’s a trend we’ll monitor over the next few days for changes. Otherwise, the rest of Thursday is partly sunny, breezy, and colder. Readings are in the lower to middle 30s. Friday is partly sunny as well, and a bit colder. Readings are in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A warming trend is expected to take place through the weekend, but it won’t come without some shower chances. Saturday sees temperatures back into the 40s, and a few light showers are possible. A better chance for some showers is on Sunday. By that point, temperatures very likely are well into the 40s and pushing the 50 degree mark.

Have a great Monday!