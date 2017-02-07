× FOX43 Sports Poll: What sport do you watch during the “dead-zone” of winter?

We are entering a “dead-zone” point of the year for sports.

For most of the United States, Major League Baseball and the National Football League provide us our sports entertainment for most of the year. Many also enjoy watching College Football as well.

Now, as the NFL has come to its grand finale, the “dead-zone”, a period between the end of NFL season and the beginning of the MLB season and other major sports’ playoffs, is upon us.

While the NBA and NHL are considered the other half of the four major U.S. sports, their viewership is not the same as their counterparts.

In Central PA, our closest NBA teams are either the Philadelphia 76ers or Washington Wizards. For the NHL, its either the Philadelphia Flyers or Washington Capitals. However, many in Central PA are fans of the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are even further away than the Flyers or Capitals.

Many are feeling the gray of winter without their sports team to cheer on.

Our question is, what sport do you watch during the “dead-zone” of winter?