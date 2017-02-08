Barbershop Quartet provides tunes for Valentine’s Day charm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa.-- Gent's Nite Out is taking their act off the stage, and making appearances around Central PA.

That's right, if you want to charm your special someone on Valentine's Day, these gentlemen can serenade you with love songs from the heart.

For $45, the gents will come sing a song, delivered in a four-part harmony, along with a fresh-cut rose and Hershey's Kisses. There is also a voucher included for a ticket to the Keystone Capital Chorus Show in May.

The Barbershop Quartet are available anywhere in the Greater Harrisburg Area.

For more information or to book the quartet, you can visit their website here or call 717-730-0289.