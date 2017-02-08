Best to hold off heading out early Thursday if possible

FINALLY SEEING SNOW

Our first official accumulating snow of the season is looking likely overnight tonight. This evening is dry for most. Temperatures are key in type of precipitation we see. A few drops or flakes could arrive as early as 8pm in our western counties. Temperatures fall through the 40s in the evening, and then into the 30s overnight. Rain and snow spreads in between 8pm and midnight. After midnight, snow will intensify and quickly cover the area between 3-6am. Snowfall rates during that time approach 1-2″ per hour. Initially, until the ground turns colder, the snow has a difficult time sticking. Because of the concern for how warm the surface is and how long it takes for rain to transition to snow, we are staying on the more conservative side of snow amounts. Expect a range of 4 to 8 inches of snow accumulation. Higher elevations are susceptible to see snow on the higher side of the range. Temperatures fall to the upper 20s to near 30 by sunrise. The morning rush hour will be greatly impacted by the snow so it is best to hold off going out until road crews have a chance to clear the roads. It is brisk, breezy and colder for the afternoon. Snow squalls are possible too and could bring additional accumulations where they set up. Temperatures don’t budge from the upper 20s and lower 30s in the afternoon, and with strong winds out of the northwest 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph, wind chill readings are in the teens all day. The cold continues Friday with morning lows near 20 degrees. Bundle up as afternoon temperatures only climb to the lower 30s. It is dry with partly sunny skies.

TEMPERATURES FLIP AGAIN

Our cold shot is brief. Temperatures return to 40-degree readings. Saturday, aside from a few light showers later in the day, otherwise, expect plenty of dry hours. Readings are in the middle 40s. Showers are looking more likely Sunday. However, temperatures remain mild in the 40s, even near 50 degrees in spots.

NEXT WEEK

Temperatures remain mild and it’s a bit breezy for Monday. Highs are in the upper 40s and lower 50s under partly sunny skies. Tuesday is still mild in the lower 40s. By Wednesday we are expecting our next weak system to bring more clouds and perhaps a few light snow showers. Highs fall back to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Have a blessed day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist