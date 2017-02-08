Lancaster county couple arrested on drug and weapons charges

LANCASTER, Pa – A Lancaster county couple is arrested on drugs and weapons charges after a routine traffic stop discovers marijuana and a gun.

According to police, Rafael Colomba Jr., 22, and Brianna Lugo, 19, were driving along the 600 block of South Queen Street in Lancaster when they were stopped for a traffic violation. The officer detected marijuana and suspected drug paraphernalia was in plain sight when the officer walked up to he vehicle. A search of the vehicle turned up a bag of suspected marijuana, a gun, a digital scale, packing materials consistent with the sale of narcotics, and six unidentified pills. Neither Colomba or Lugo was a conceal to carry permit, and are both prohibited from carrying a firearm due to previous convictions.

Coloumba and Lugo were arrested and a one-year-old child who was in the backseat of the vehicle was turned over to a family member.

Colomba is charged with possession with intent to deliver, criminal conspiracy, persons not to possess, firearms, possession drug paraphernalia, and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. Lugo is charged with possession with intent to deliver, criminal conspiracy, persons not to possess, firearms and possession drug paraphernalia.

Both are in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.