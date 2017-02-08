× Lancaster man sentenced in 2016 shooting that wounded two men

LANCASTER, Pa. – A Lancaster man will serve at least 10 years in prison for shooting two males inside a vehicle last year in the city. Francis S. Dinkins Jr., 19, was on foot June 10, 2016, when he fired multiple shots into an occupied vehicle in the 500 block of North Plum Street.

Six people were in the vehicle; two males were wounded and treated at a hospital, according to First Assistant District Attorney Christopher P. Larsen, lead prosecutor. One victim was shot in the arm; the other was wounded in the arm and thigh. The shooting happened outside a house party. At least one witness identified Dinkins, of East End Avenue, as the shooter. Dinkins is prohibited from having a firearm due to a previous firearms possession conviction.

On Friday, February 3, Dinkins plead guilty to Aggravated Assault (two counts), Reckless Endangerment (four counts), Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle, and a felony firearms count – in exchange for a 10-to-20-year prison term.

Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn accepted the plea agreement and ordered the sentence.