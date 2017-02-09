× Four juveniles facing charges after burglary in East Drumore Township

EAST DRUMORE TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Four juveniles are facing charges after burglarizing a shed.

The accused broke into a shed at a home in the 700 block of Deaver Rd. on January 13.

The group stole a chainsaw, air compressor, seven baseball bats, and a pick and hatchet valued at $345.

An additional shed was burglarized in Colerain Township, in which more tools and power equipment were stolen.

All of the stolen items were recovered and all four juveniles are facing charges of burglary, theft, and criminal mischief among other charges.

The juveniles admitted to two additional burglaries of sheds where power tools and lawn equipment was stolen.

Anyone with information on these burglaries is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster at 717-299-7650.