× Funeral home director blames gambling habit for stealing $340,000 from elderly clients

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. – A Washington County funeral home director faces an array of felony charges for allegedly stealing $340,000 from her elderly clients in part to support her gambling habit.

An investigation that lead to the arrest of Lynn S. Taucher, 56, of Burgettstown, revealed that over a 9 ½ year period, she collected advance payments from 49 clients to cover their funeral expenses at the Taucher Funeral Home. Instead of placing the money in individual escrow accounts as required by state law, Taucher co-mingled the funds with her personal finances and misappropriated her clients’ money, according to a criminal complaint.

“This defendant betrayed dozens of elderly people who placed their trust in her,” Attorney General Shapiro said at a news conference today at Washington City Hall. “Many of the victims here are frail, living on fixed incomes, and set aside this money so their funeral would not be a burden on their families. Instead, they were taken advantage of, and that’s wrong.”

Taucher is charged with 46 felony counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, three misdemeanor counts of the same offense, and one count each of forgery and insurance fraud. Her bail was set at $20,000 unsecured at a preliminary arraignment. Taucher waived a preliminary hearing.

Shapiro said OAG investigators believe there may be other potential victims, and are encouraging any person who believes they or a loved one was victimized in this case to contact OAG. Potential victims can call (412) 565-2192 at OAG’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Attorney General Shapiro and Washington County District Attorney Vittone outlined a series of points that seniors or any consumer should consider before planning any funeral. These consumer protection tips are: