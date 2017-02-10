× Police: Susquenita High School students evacuated Friday as safety precaution

According to Susquenita School District officials, high school students have been evacuated from the building and moved to the district’s middle school gymnasium.

In a note to parents and guardians, the district’s administration wrote:

“After conferring with the Superintendent and Pennsylvania State Police, it was decided as a precautionary measure to evacuate Susquenita High School students to the Susquenita Middle School gymnasium. Our staff and students have exited the building in an orderly manner. The Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating the situation. The students are not being sent home at this time and will remain at middle school.

We would like to emphasize there is not a danger to our students and their safety is our main concern.

Please check back here for further updates.”