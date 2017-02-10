× Steelton man arrested on sexual assault charges involving a minor

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Swatara Township Police have an arrest warrant for a Steelton man wanted on sexual assault charges involving a minor.

The Criminal Complaint was filled against 26 year old Jonathan Joe Gabino, on Monday, February 6 charging him with three counts of Indecent Assault of a Person Less Than 13 years of age and three counts of Corruption of Minors. The incidents allegedly happen in August 2015.

Gabino was arraigned Friday morning on those charges.