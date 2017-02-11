× Two Adamstown residents arrested for Methamphetamine possession

EPHRATA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Two Adamstown residents are arrested for possession of methamphetamine on Friday.

According to police, John Mentzer, 39, and Tanya Moberly AKA Tanya McNeil, 33, were charged on Jan. 27 after police incident. Police found methamphetamine, smoking devices and other drug paraphernalia in their apartment. They were taken into custody on Friday.

Both Mentzer and Moberly are charged with possession of Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Both are in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of bail.