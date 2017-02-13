× Homeless man arrested after burglarizing and hiding in Annie Bailey’s in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa.– A homeless man was arrested after attempting to hide in the restaurant he was attempting to burglarize.

Carlos Cedeno, 30, is facing charges of burglary for his crime.

On February 13 at approximately 2:30 a.m., police responded to Annie Bailey’s on E. King Street for an alarm call.

Upon arrival, officers found the front door unlocked, and that the business was not open at the time that the alarm was set off.

Officers searched the interior of the building and located Cedeno hiding inside a dining are on the main floor of the restaurant.

It appeared that Cedeno had rummaged through cabinets and drawers, collecting items in an attempt to steal them.

Cedeno was taken into custody and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.