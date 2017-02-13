× Police searching for missing Cornwall Borough girl

CORNWALL BOROUGH, Pa.– Police are searching for a Miners Village girl.

Ariana Marie McClain, 16, left her home between 9:30 and 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night.

McClain stands about 5’8″ tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes, long, dark brown hair and has her ears pierced.

McClain was last seen wearing a black Fila fleece top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Cornwall Borough PD at 717-274-2071.