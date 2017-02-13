× Traffic stop leads to drug, firearm charges

LOWER PAXTON TWP., Dauphin County, PA — A traffic stop led to drug and firearms charges for a man pulled over in Lower Paxton Twp. Police say when they pulled Davon Clark over at 1:08 a.m. Sunday, in the 4100 block of Locust Lane, an officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A subsequent search of Clark, who was a passenger, yielded a loaded firearm and suspected Cocaine, Marijuana and some prescription drugs. The driver was also arrested for possession of small amount of marijuana.

Clark was arraigned at Night Court and bail was set at $105,000. He was committed to Dauphin County Prison on these charges and also an outstanding Assault Warrant.