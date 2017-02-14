× Exclusive interview: Cast of “Three’s Company” reunites and celebrates 40th anniversary

CHICAGO, IL – On March 15, 1977, America “knocked on the door” and has been laughing with Three’s Company ever since. Antenna TV, Tribune Broadcasting’s multicast network, reunited the cast of Three’s Company to pay tribute to the ‘70s sitcom, which will celebrate 40 years since its debut on television.

Joyce DeWitt (Janet), Richard Kline (Larry), Priscilla Barnes (Terry) and Jenilee Harrison (Cindy) came together in Los Angeles at KTLA’s studio to record an exclusive interview with Tribune Broadcasting’s anchor Tamsen Fadal. The actors shared their behind-the-scenes memories of the show, as well as emotional stories about series star John Ritter (Jack).

Excerpts from the cast interview will air during the Antenna TV’s “Three’s Company 40th Anniversary Rendezvous” marathon the weekend of March 11. The marathon will consist of 40 hours of Three’s Company, 72 episodes, plus Johnny Carson episodes featuring Richard Kline (airing Saturday, March 11 at 10pm et & 3am ET) and John Ritter (airing Sunday, March 12 at 10pm & 2am ET)

The full cast interview will be available online March 11 on Antenna TV’s YouTube channel youtube.com/antennatv and on Facebook at facebook.com/antennatv

· Antenna TV’s Three’s Company 40th Anniversary Rendezvous marathon will begin at 1pm ET on Saturday, March 11 and run through 6am ET Monday.

· On Saturday March 11, Antenna TV’s Johnny Carson episode (March 18, 1983) will feature Richard Kline (airing Saturday, March 11 at 10pm & 3am ET)

· On Sunday, March 12, Antenna TV’s Johnny Carson episode (March 2, 1984) will feature John Ritter (airing Sunday, March 12 at 10pm & 2am ET)

“Three’s Company was the first program Antenna TV acquired when we launched in 2011. It was one of those Fred Silverman shows that had perfect writing and casting. Even with landlord and roommate cast changes the show thrived and was one of television’s greatest sitcoms of all time. We’re thrilled to have the cast come together to help us celebrate this milestone,” said Sean Compton, President of Strategic Programming and Acquisitions, Tribune Media.