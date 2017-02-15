× Police seek to id suspect in armed robbery at Red Lion pharmacy

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police -York are seeking information that could lead to a cash reward, in an armed robbery that occurred at the Lion Pharmacy, 10 W. Broadway, Red Lion, on February 24, 2016.

At approximately 12:46 p.m. the male suspect walked into the pharmacy, demanded prescription medication, and brandished a knife before fleeing on foot with numerous prescription bottles. Investigators released several surveillance photos of the suspect.

He is described as an unshaven, medium to heavy built white male, in his 30’s, approximately 6 feet tall, with shorter dark receding hair. The suspect was wearing a dark jacket with noticeable white blotches on the back of his jacket and camouflage pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PSP York Station at (717) 428-1011 or text at (717) 418-8829 or call the PA Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD.