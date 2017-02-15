Police seek to id suspect in armed robbery at Red Lion pharmacy

Posted 4:41 PM, February 15, 2017, by
york_psp_unknown_suspect_-_front

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police -York are seeking information that could lead to a cash reward, in an armed robbery that occurred at the Lion Pharmacy, 10 W. Broadway, Red Lion, on February 24, 2016.

At approximately 12:46 p.m. the male suspect walked into the pharmacy, demanded prescription medication, and brandished a knife before fleeing on foot with numerous prescription bottles. Investigators released several surveillance photos of the suspect.

york_unknown_suspect_2_-_rearHe is described as an unshaven, medium to heavy built white male, in his 30’s, approximately 6 feet tall, with shorter dark receding hair.  The suspect was wearing a dark jacket with noticeable white blotches on the back of his jacket and camouflage pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PSP York Station at (717) 428-1011 or text at (717) 418-8829 or call the PA Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD.