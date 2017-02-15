× Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in Harrisburg on Valentines Day

HARRISBURG, Pa.–A Harrisburg woman is facing charges after police say she stabbed her boyfriend on Valentine’s Day.

Aziah Cruz, 18, is charged with aggravated assault.

Officers responded to Harrisburg Hospital on Tuesday afternoon after a man arrived at the hospital with a deep stab wound to his left shoulder.

The unidentified 20-year-old man told police Cruz stabbed him at her apartment in Harrisburg. The man also suffered bite marks, scratches and drag marks to his arm and side, police said.

Cruz was arraigned and taken to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 24.