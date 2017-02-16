× Lancaster man charged with rape of 13 year old girl

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A Lancaster man is arrested and jailed on sexual assault charges involving a minor. 18 year old Cristian Astacio was taken into custody without incident at his Dauphin Street home on Wednesday. His arrest stems from an investigation that began on February 1.On that date, Lancaster County Children and Youth contacted police after they learned of a sexual assault involving a 13 year old female.

The victim, who is now 14, was interviewed and disclosed that she was sexually assaulted on several occasions by the suspect who was later identified as Astacio. The alleged assaults occurred between August 2016 and November 2016, at several locations in Lancaster, including Astacio’s home in the 1st block of Dauphin Street.

As a result of the investigation, Astacio was charged with the following:

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse (F-1) – 3 counts

Unlawful Contact With A Minor (F-1) – 1 count

Statutory Sexual Assault (F-1) – 3 counts

Aggravated Indecent Assault (F-2) – 1 count

Sexual Abuse of Children (F-2) – 1 count

Corruption of Minors (F-3) – 1 count

Indecent Exposure (M-2) – 1 count

Indecent Assault (M-2) – 1 count

Following arraignment Astacio was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Detectives say their investigation is still on-going. Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to call Detective Heather Halstead, with the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, at (717) 735-3353 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

You can also click the Submit a Tip button on our website, www.lancasterpolice.com, or Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.