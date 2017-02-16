Lancaster man charged with rape of 13 year old girl
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A Lancaster man is arrested and jailed on sexual assault charges involving a minor. 18 year old Cristian Astacio was taken into custody without incident at his Dauphin Street home on Wednesday. His arrest stems from an investigation that began on February 1.On that date, Lancaster County Children and Youth contacted police after they learned of a sexual assault involving a 13 year old female.
The victim, who is now 14, was interviewed and disclosed that she was sexually assaulted on several occasions by the suspect who was later identified as Astacio. The alleged assaults occurred between August 2016 and November 2016, at several locations in Lancaster, including Astacio’s home in the 1st block of Dauphin Street.
As a result of the investigation, Astacio was charged with the following:
Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse (F-1) – 3 counts
Unlawful Contact With A Minor (F-1) – 1 count
Statutory Sexual Assault (F-1) – 3 counts
Aggravated Indecent Assault (F-2) – 1 count
Sexual Abuse of Children (F-2) – 1 count
Corruption of Minors (F-3) – 1 count
Indecent Exposure (M-2) – 1 count
Indecent Assault (M-2) – 1 count
Following arraignment Astacio was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.
Detectives say their investigation is still on-going. Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to call Detective Heather Halstead, with the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, at (717) 735-3353 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.
You can also click the Submit a Tip button on our website, www.lancasterpolice.com, or Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.