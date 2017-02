Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK (PA)--A face recognized at home as Dana Alexandra, music artist Zoe LaBelle previews her first EP, "For Years," Friday at 7:30PM at the Strand Capitol in York City.

LaBelle, a former resident of Stewartstown, became a regular at Holy Hound in York, Tellus360 in Lancaster and many other places as her rise has progressed. Now a resident of Philadelphia, Zoe returns home as she releases her 5-song EP, which will only be available at the show on Friday.

Tickets are available at the Strand Capitol's website and can also be found on Zoe's social media pages.