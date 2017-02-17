Be Well: Monitoring your consumption helps maintain your immune system

YORK, Pa.– Part of being healthy is maintaining your body’s immune system.

One way to keep it regulated is by monitoring what you consume.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Mindy Quesenberry from MyFitnessQuest and Marcella Cucchiara will be in the FOX43 Kitchen preparing a smoothie that tastes like apple pie.

The recipe for the smoothie can be found below:

IMMUNE BOOSTING APPLE AVOCADO SMOOTHIE

Serves 1