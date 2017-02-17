× Lancaster police continue investigation of four separate shooting incidents

Lancaster City, Lancaster County — No injuries were reported, Lancaster Bureau of Police said, at four Lancaster City incidents of shots fired. There is not enough evidence to prove the incidents are related at this time, police said, however, they said they are continuing their investigation into each incident.

Officers and detectives said they have identified and collected ballistic evidence in the form of spent casings and bullets. They also said they have conducted preliminary canvasses of the area and have spoken with callers and potential witnesses.

The incidents:

February 15, 9:48 p.m. — Callers reported hearing shots fired in the area of the 400 block of Hamilton St. Officer discovered that a residence on the 500 block of N. Plum St. had been struck by gunfire. An unknown gunman fired several shots through a front window of the residence. No one inside the home was injured. Officers located and collected spent shell casings from the area in front of the residence.

February 16, 8:48 p.m. — Calls were received for shots fired in the area of the 700 block of Crystal St. When Officers arrived, no one was on-scene. There were no reported injuries. Officers found spent shell casings on the ground.

February 17, 10:07 p.m. — Multiple callers reported shots fired on the 800 block of Fourth St. Officers in the vicinity also heard shots but all suspects had fled the scene prior to their arrival. Spent shell casings were found on the ground. Officers found that a home on the block had been struck by a bullet. There were no reported injuries in this incident. A parked, unoccupied car had also been struck by a bullet but officers were not able to make contact with the owner at that time.

February 17, 1:11 a.m. — Calls were received for shots fired in the area of the 400 block of Manor St. Suspects were gone when officers arrived in the area. Officers found that a residence on the 1st block of Campbell Ave. had been struck by bullets. At least one suspect fired several shots through the front door of the residence. There were no reported injuries as a result of this incident. Officers found a spent shell casing on the ground outside of the residence.

According to a Lancaster Bureau of Police report, detectives have gone back to the scenes to look for more evidence during the day, and to find any additional cameras that may have captured any suspect images. Detectives have also contacted Lancaster Safety Coalition to check their cameras. Detectives are exploring the possibility that the events listed above are related and that the suspects involved are targeting specific people and residences.

Further testing will need to be completed on the evidence collected to determine if there is a link between the links from the past two days, as well as any previous incidents, police said.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents or the identities of anyone involved is asked to contact Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Anonymous tips can be sent to Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers to LANCS, plus the tip to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous, police said, and do not have to give their names. Anonymous tips can be submitted through this CrimeWatch page.