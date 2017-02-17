× Primanti Bros. releases a sandwich in honor of Crosby’s 1000 point milestone

PITTSBURGH, Pa.– In honor of Sidney Crosby’s 1000th career point, Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar is firing up it’s grills for the limited time launch of The Captain sandwich – featuring the leader of the Primanti Bros. team, capicola, flanked by turkey and roast beef – and topped with a record setting pile of cheese, fries, slaw and tomato.

The sandwich, fit for Captain Canada himself, is available now – like right now, tonight – and will be around as long as Crosby keeps scoring.

“Sid’s about as big a part of this community as anyone,” said Toni Haggerty, iconic staple of Primanti Bros. original location in Pittsburgh’s historic Strip District. “He’s on the mural on the wall – and now, we’ve got a sandwich for him on the grill.”

When asked if she was hoping to see Crosby stop by for the sandwich, Haggerty replied, “Not really. He’s got a lot of work to do. We’ll see him in a few months.”

In addition to The Captain, Primanti Bros. has game time drink specials for all Pens games.

To catch all the evolving info about The Captain, check out #CaptainSandwich on all social platforms.

About Primanti Brothers

In 1933, Joe Primanti opened a lunch cart in Pittsburgh’s Strip District selling sandwiches to the hungry truckers who were coming and going at all times of the night. Encouraged by sales and positive feedback, Joe expanded to a small storefront where he was joined by his brothers Dick and Stanley and their nephew John DePriter. And that’s how the very first Primanti Bros. location was born – Primanti Bros. currently has 38 locations, all dedicated to that early notion that folks deserve great food, with no pretense, for a good price.

SOURCE: Primanti Brothers