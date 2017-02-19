Two men are dead after reported burglary in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa – Police are investing a fatal robbery that leaves two men dead in Lancaster, early Sunday morning.
According to police, Officers arrived to the house along the 600 block of Poplar Street in Lancaster just after 1 a.m. Officers secured the outside of the home within minutes after they arrived. A man could be seen from a window laying on the floor, bleeding. Officers gained entry of the house, the man was unresponsive to officers and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers continued through the house to find another man on the second floor, also bleeding and unresponsive. The second man was later pronounced dead as well. Both victims had what appeared to be traumatic injuries.
Officers continued through the house to find two men on the second floor. They were both taken to Lancaster City Police station for further investigation.
The scene is currently being processed for evidence. Investigators are conducting interviews and canvassing the neighborhood. This incident is being investigated as an apparent homicide. The names of the victims are not being released at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information related to this assault is urged to call Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can also click the Submit a Tip button on our website, www.lancasterpolice.com, or Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.