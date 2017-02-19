Two men are dead after reported burglary in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa – Police are investing a fatal robbery that leaves two men dead in Lancaster, early Sunday morning.

According to police, Officers arrived to the house along the 600 block of Poplar Street in Lancaster just after 1 a.m. Officers secured the outside of the home within minutes after they arrived. A man could be seen from a window laying on the floor, bleeding. Officers gained entry of the house, the man was unresponsive to officers and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers continued through the house to find another man on the second floor, also bleeding and unresponsive. The second man was later pronounced dead as well. Both victims had what appeared to be traumatic injuries.

Officers continued through the house to find two men on the second floor. They were both taken to Lancaster City Police station for further investigation.