33-year-old Middletown man charged with drug trafficking cocaine

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that Marcello Whyte, age 33, of Middletown, Pennsylvania, was indicted on February 22, 2017, by a federal grand jury on drug charges.

According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, the indictment charges Whyte with possessing with the intent to distribute 250 grams of cocaine and traveling interstate for the purpose of drug trafficking. The charges arise out of an incident that occurred on March 16, 2016, when the defendant’s car was involved in a traffic stop conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police that led to the discovery of the cocaine in the defendant’s car.

The case was investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office and the Harrisburg Resident Office of the Drug Enforcement Administration. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney William A. Behe.

Indictments and Criminal Informations are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.

A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

The maximum penalty under federal law for the drug charge is a 20-year term of imprisonment. A term of supervised release following imprisonment must be imposed as well as a potential fine of $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the Judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the offense; the history and characteristics of the defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and provide for the defendant’s educational, vocational and medical needs. For these reasons, the statutory maximum penalty for the offense is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for a specific defendant.

Source: U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Pennsylvania