Harrisburg Police respond to two shooting incidents

HARRISBURG, Pa. – City police respond to a report of a shooting just before 7 o’clock this evening near the intersection of Jefferson and Camp Streets in the Uptown section. So far no confirmed reports of anyone injured.

Police have the area sealed off and are continuing to investigate.

Less than an hour later reports of shots fired near the intersection of 19th and North Streets.

More as information becomes available.