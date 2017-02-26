× Deadly fire in Perry County

WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Perry County, Pa.– A fire in Perry County on Saturday night claimed at least one life.

The fire around 7:30 p.m. at a mobile home on the first block of Paradise Road in Wheatfield Township.

Firefighters and state troopers were at the scene for hours, fighting the flames and then investigating. The county coroner’s office was also called to the scene.

Investigators were not releasing many details on Saturday night; a press release is expected to be distributed to the media sometime Sunday.