× Wilson College Awarded $540,000 Grant for Scholarships from Stabler Foundation

Chambersburg, Pa. — The Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation recently awarded a $540,000 grant to fund scholarships for Wilson College students with financial need through the Stabler Scholarship Endowment. The endowment has provided scholarships for 182 Wilson students since the program began in 2008.

The foundation has provided $3.31 million for the Stabler scholarship program since its inception. Students are selected for scholarships based on financial need, academic achievement and service to the community.

“Gifts of endowed scholarship are vital in enabling talented students with financial need to complete their education,” Wilson President Barbara K. Mistick said. “This gift from The Stabler Foundation will allow us to help even more students and families who need assistance. We are thankful for the foundation’s generous and steadfast support.”

Although the number changes throughout the year, a total of 71 students at Wilson are currently being helped with Stabler scholarships in the 2016-17 academic year, according to Margaret Light, director of corporate and foundation relations.

Since 1985, The Stabler Foundation has provided Wilson with nearly $4.33 million in funding for a number of programs, including the Stabler Scholarship Endowment; Curran Scholars program, which promotes student volunteerism; and daycare support for students in Wilson’s Single Parent Scholars program.

Located in Harrisburg, The Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation was established by the Stablers in 1966 exclusively for charitable, religious, scientific, literary or educational purposes. The foundation awards grants to educational institutions, parochial or church-related schools, nonprofit hospitals and medical facilities. The foundation also supports religious institutions and social service organizations that seek to preserve and instill traditional moral and ethical values, respect for the family, concern for others, self-reliance and a productive life.

SOURCE: Wilson College press release