× Alleged driver wanted on double homocide by vehicle charge captured

YORK, Pa. – A 20 year old York man, the alleged driver of a vehicle that crashed while being pursued by police killing two passengers is taken into custody by members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

On February 22, Pennsylvania State Police obtained an arrest warrant for Shazmir Martino charging him with two counts of murder of the third degree, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault by Vehicle, two counts of Homicide by Vehicle, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer and Accident Involving Death/Injury Not Properly Licensed.

On November 8, 2015, Martino, and three other men, allegedly fled the scene of an assault that left the victim unconscious. The responding officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the suspect’s vehicle. The vehicle’s driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. A short time later, the vehicle crashed leaving all four occupants badly injured. Two of the four occupants later died from injuries sustained during the crash.

U.S. Marshals and its task force partners, located and arrested Martino Monday morning in the 800 block of Bonneview Road, York without incident. Martino was turned over to local authorities pending judicial proceedings.