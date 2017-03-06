× Red Lion woman nearly hits police officer with car while fleeing traffic stop

YORK TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A Red Lion woman nearly struck a York Area Regional police officer while fleeing from a traffic stop in York Township last month, according to court documents.

Makia Jones, 19, is charged with DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude officers, possession of marijuana, recklessly endangering another person and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones was arraigned on February 27 on $5,000 bail.

A York Area Regional police officer responded to Heritage Hills Park along the 800 block of Heritage Hill Drive for a report of a suspicious vehicle on February 26. Police located a car at the scene with smoke coming from inside the vehicle which smelled like marijuana, according to the criminal complaint.

The driver, later identified as Jones, began revving the engine while the officer was alongside the vehicle ordering her to stop, court documents state.

The officer said he had to jump back from the car to avoid being struck when Jones pulled away, according to the criminal complaint. Police were able to get the vehicle’s license plate information before Jone’s drove off.

Later that night, Jones was stopped along West George Street in Yoe and exhibited signs of being under the influence, court documents state.

Officers searched her vehicle and found a blunt containing suspected marijuana.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 3.