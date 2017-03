× Bicyclist struck by vehicle in Ephrata Twp

EPHRATA TWP., Lancaster County, Pa. — A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle early this morning in Ephrata Twp., Lancaster County. It happened around 6:22am in the 100 Block of Hahnstown Rd. The vehicle driver, Jaymes Lewis, age 26, of Lancaster, told police he fell asleep and struck the bicyclist from behind. The cyclist, a 20 year-old Ephrata man, was transported to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.