× Berks County inmate escaped from prison, still at large

READING, BERKS COUNTY, Pa.– A Berks County inmate escaped from prison late Wednesday evening.

Joseph Mahorney, Jr., 24, exited ADDAPT prison through a fire door and did not return.

He is currently at large, and wanted for escape.

Marhorney, Jr. is described as having brown hair, blue eyes, and standing 5’7″ while weighing 180 lbs.

Anyone with information should contact Pennsylvania State Police at Reading at 610-378-4011.