Starting Friday off with snow showers, then gusty and much colder!

SNOW MIX AND COLD BLAST TO ARRIVE

While we are still seeing significant temperatures swings, March is going to be colder than the record-breaking warmth we had in February. Tonight, the clouds return and a few late showers mainly north are possible. As temperatures fall, rain mixes with snow and spreads farther south. Eventually, by morning, mix changes to snow. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for our northern counties until 9A.M. This is where we expect 1-3” of snow to accumulate. Expect it to be slushy accumulation. South, where more mixing occurs, roads may be wet but with warm surface temperatures, it will be difficult to see anything accumulate. A coating to an inch is possible south of the turnpike. No matter where you are located, allow for extra drive time for the morning. Highs are chillier in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees but the gusty winds will make it feel like the 20s much of the day. While the clouds break up, there is a concern for snow squalls, which may create white-out conditions, so be alert if heading out.

FRIGID WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Arctic air settles in across the region for a couple of days. While most of the weekend is dry, a few flurries each day is possible. Winds are still breezy through Saturday and again Monday. Morning lows are very cold in the teens both Saturday and Sunday. Highs to begin the weekend are stuck in the 20s, however, they rebound somewhat into the lower and middle 30s by the second half of the weekend.

MORE SNOW CHANCES NEXT WEEK

It’s a frigid morning in the teens. We start out the day with sunshine but the clouds make a return through the afternoon as our next system approaches. Highs are near 40 degrees. A few light snow flurries or evening snow shower is possible. Tuesday brings a threat for scattered snow showers throughout the day. It is breezy and colder in the 30s. We’ll have to watch for accumulating snow. The cold spell continues into Wednesday and Thursday. Readings mid-week remain in the 30s.

Remember this Saturday before heading to bed to change your clocks ahead one hour. Also, please be sure to take the time to check the batteries in your smoke alarms and CO detectors.

Have a blessed day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist